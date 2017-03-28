3 storm chasers killed in wreck in West Texas

- Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck in West Texas.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock.

DPS Troopers and the Dickens County Sheriff's Office told FOX 34 News a black suburban, driven by 57-year-old Kelly Gene Williamson, ran a stop sign and hit a black Jeep, driven by 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger.

Williamson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected for his suburban. Williamson and Jaeger were pronounced dead at the scene. Williamson's passenger, 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, also died at the scene.

Williamson and Yarnall were storm chasers for The Weather Channel. In a statement, the company said "Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved."

Williamson was streaming on Youtube when the accident happened. The stream stopped at the moment he ran the stop sign and presumably collided with Jaeger's Jeep.

It's unclear what company Jaeger was a storm chaser for.

Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service.