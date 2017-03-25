Gunman barricaded on bus after killing 1 on Vegas strip

By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 25 2017 05:55PM EDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 06:07PM EDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard. Police stood watch near the bus.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. They were not able to say whether the incident was related to a burglary where gunshots were reported earlier at the Bellagio hotel.

