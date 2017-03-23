Sweet tooth may lead police to pawn shop burglars

- Police hope a crook’s sweet tooth will help them find him and his partners.

The men broke into Emergency Pawn Shop early in Covington early Monday morning.

In less than a minute, they stole dozens of guns. A short time later, the thieves crashed the truck they were driving into a creek.

They got away, but they left behind the guns along with a cookie and a napkin from QuikTrip.

Police checked the surveillance video from a QT where the truck was spotted and found the last person to buy that particular cookie at the QT.

They now call him the man seen in the video a person of interest in this case.

