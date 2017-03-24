Gas leak sparks fire in Downtown Fort Worth

- Firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak in Downtown Fort Worth.

Several blocks are reportedly without power and some people were evacuated because of the fiery leak near Pecan and 2nd streets.

It's not yet clear what caused the leak, but construction crews said it involves a 12-inch line. Somehow the spewing gas ignited and caught a utility pole on fire.

The fire has been burning since about 11 a.m.

Fort Worth police encouraged people to avoid the area and beware possible delays.