Scaffold collapse strands Miami worker nine floors up

- A dramatic rescue is underway above Key Biscayne, where a man is dangling from a safety harness after a scaffolding collapse.

The scene is playing out around the ninth floor of the Grand Bay Resort. WSVN in Miami reports that the scaffolding at the 12th floor collapsed around 2:45 p.m., leaving the worker hanging three floors down by his harness.

Emergency crews are talking to the man from an adjacent balcony while Miami Fire Rescue’s technical team arrives on scene and prepares to rappel down the side of the building.

