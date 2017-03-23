Dunkin' Donuts to stop selling popular iced coffee 'Coolatta' before summer

(FoxNews.com) - If you’re a Dunkin Donuts coffee drinker, prepare to say goodbye to one of the chain’s signature drinks.

According to Business Insider, the coffee chain will cut its popular Coffee Coolatta beverage this summer. In its place, Dunkin’ will start serving a new “Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee,” a drink made with coffee extract, sugar and milk.

The move highlights the chain's push to promote different coffee-related drinks as new brews become more and more popular. To that effect, the chain started serving cold brew coffee last summer and is currently serving nitro cold brew in five locations with plans to roll it out in more stores soon.

"Our Coffee Coolatta isn't good enough," said Chris Fuqua, the chain’s senior vice president of brand marketing, during a media day at the brand’s headquarters on March 21.

"Coolattas are a platform we've had for years," Paul Racicot, Dunkin's director of culinary innovation, said in response to the drink being discontinued. "But, we believe it's time we... contemporize our frozen platform."

A large Frozen Mocha Coffee Coolatta with cream has close to 1,000 calories and 133 grams of sugar. A 32-ounce version of the new drink will pack in 840 calories and 123 grams of sugar.

But many Dunkin' devotees, who don't appear to be health nuts, are already begging the chain to reconsider dropping the Coolatta.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.