Young dog attack survivor gets gift of music

- It was a thoughtful gift given by a FOX 5 viewer on Tuesday to the 5-year-old survivor of a dog attack, the gift of music.

Larry Tucker said it was little Syrai Sanders spirit that attracted him to the kindergartner who survived a vicious dog attack while walking to the school bus stop with classmates.

WATCH: Dog attack survivor gets the gift of music



Her next door neighbor, 6-year-old Logan Braatz, was killed in the same January attack.

Earlier this month, Syrai finally got out of the hospital after two months and 8 surgeries. She lost an ear in the vicious attack, but told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she wanted a piano. That’s where FOX 5 viewer Larry Tucker joined the story.

He saw Syrai’s request for a piano, and the Yamaha Corporation regional manager decided to grant the wish.

“When I heard her say she wanted a piano, I knew that was something my company could provide for her,” Mr. Tucker remarked.

Syrai’s eyes popped wide as donuts when she laid eyes on the electronic piano.

“I love it and it’s mine,” Syrai said with pride.

Tucker joins former NBA great Shaquille O'Neal with an outpouring of love for Syrai. Shaq bought the family four rooms of furniture from Rooms To Go in Buckhead last week. The furniture will be delivered Wednesday.

