High school does not let students choose prom dates; instead, dates are assigned randomly

Posted:Mar 18 2017 04:42PM EDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 07:37PM EDT

A high school in Illinois has an unusual rule: you don't get to pick your prom date.

Instead, Aquin High School in Freeport has the boys draw names. Then each boy has to think of a creative skit to use to ask their date to the dance.

School officials say it's a good way to make sure everyone feels included.

The Aquin Junior-Senior Prom will be held on May 5.
 

