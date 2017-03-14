WATCH: Gas pump explodes after car crashes into it News WATCH: Gas pump explodes after car crashes into it A collision between two cars in Seattle sent one of the vehicles careening into a gas pump, causing it to explode.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Monday night. Seattle police say a 60-year-old rideshare driver and a 40-year-old woman, who was his passenger, was in a Nissan XTerra when the SUV struck a Honda Accord traveling in the same direction.

The Honda slid sideways into a tree, cutting it in half and trapping the driver inside.

The Nissan continued for about two more blocks before it crashed into a gas pump at a Shell station, ripping it off, causing an explosion and a fire.

The fire was put out quickly.

The driver of the Honda was rescued and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The rideshare driver was uninjured and his passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was evaluated for signs of impairment and released from the scene pending the outcome of a blood test.

