Dirt bikers attack motorist on San Francisco freeway

The incident began as about 15 people on dirt bikes and ATVs were doing wheelies and other stunts across all lanes of southbound Highway 101 about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Someone in the group hit a Toyota near the Cesar Chavez exit.

The driver confronted the bikers, and a fight broke out. The driver was punched and kicked, and the bikers rode off.

The CHP says in instances like this drivers should call 911 and not confront other motorists directly.

“Definitely do not try to confront the motorcyclists," said CHP Officer Vu Williams. "Do not try to get out, because this is something that could happen. Not only that, you’re on a busy freeway. You never know who’s coming up behind you. So the best thing to do again, call it in, report it, we have units in the area and we’ll respond.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The CHP says the dirt bikes and ATVs did not have license plates but that they do know the descriptions of some of the riders.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the CHP at (415) 557-1094.

