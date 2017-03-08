Police: Woman ‘feeling suicidal' jumps with son, 2 News Police: Woman ‘feeling suicidal’ jumps with daughter, 2 Police say a woman was "feeling suicidal" Wednesday morning and jumped out of the second floor window carrying her 2-year-old son in North Philadelphia.

SkyFOX was over the scene in the 2000 block of Diamond Street.

Danielle Dardan couldn't believe her eyes this morning. Her neighbor had jumped out of the window of her home on the 2000 block of Diamond Street with her 2-year-old son in a suicide attempt.

" I just didn't expect to see that. It's bothering me right now. I feel kind of like. I don't know," she explained.

Dardan says it all started yesterday when she saw her neighbor sitting on the window ledge with her child. She tried to reach out.

"Basically, I seen her basically dangling the baby out the window and I ran over there and got the baby from her," she said.

Dardan says she kept the baby and talked to the mom for a while. She thought the 36-year-old was feeling better until she saw the ambulances this morning and the mother and son lying on the pavement.

"His face and his head and stuff was bleeding. I didn't want to look at him like that I didn't want to see him like that," she explained

Danielle Dardan says she tried to let the distraught woman know she was there for her.

Both mother and son were taken to separate hospitals, the mother to Temple and the son to St. Christopher's.

According to police, the mother remains in stable condition but the son is critical.