Police: Man held 8 women against their will inside Sandy Springs home

- A man is accused of holding eight women against their will inside a multimillion-dollar home in Sandy Springs.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, faces charges of false imprisonment and human trafficking. A hearing has been set for 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Fulton County Jail.

According to police, a woman called 911 Tuesday morning asking for help getting out of a home located in the 100 block of Strauss Lane.

What was going on in a Sandy Springs mansion? Human Trafficking Suspect Kenndric Roberts is now in the Fulton County Jail. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/4jgtU4rksk — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) March 8, 2017

Police released the 911 call Wednesday, which revealed the 20-year-old woman who asked for help wanted to leave the home, but feared her "boss" would kill her. She said during the call that the other women in the home were being forced to dance for money.

Sandy Springs PD haven't said how long 8 women rescued from upscale home had been held against their will. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/Q8QsHUocbN — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 8, 2017

Sandy Springs police requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation's assistance in the investigation. Officers and agents ended up rescuing the eight women from the home.

Roberts was taken into custody and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Police said the women were lured into the home because they were having financial problems, and then they weren't allowed to leave.

The FBI is now looking for more victims, and investigating whether there could be out-of-state ties to what was going on inside the home.

The 6,800-square-foot house where the women were found is located in a gated community, and last sold for $1.2 million.

Sandy Springs PD & FBI free 8 women held against their will in 68-hundred square foot home. We're live on @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/TbAnhK6teP — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 8, 2017

FOX 5'S Aungelique Proctor spoke with Sentinel Ferry on the River Homeowners Association President Mark Feinberg, who said the community is shocked.

"Everybody in the neighborhood is very shocked and upset about what's been going on. Now, anybody in the know, knows the issues that are going on in the city of Atlanta in regard to sex traffic, would not necessarily be shocked. This has happened in other nice neighborhoods as well," Feinberg reflected.

Homeowner Asso. Pres. reacts to human traffick arrest in his gated community. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/gFAW8CnE93 — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) March 8, 2017

"I'm not aware that any of the neighbors heard from this gentleman [Roberts], other than maybe a passing hello," Feinberg said.

Neighbors said they noticed lots of luxury cars and people going in and out, but they never suspected anything as heartbreaking as this.

