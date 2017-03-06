An 'Emoji Ball Python' hatched in Toccoa

- A ball python with an amazing pattern on it's scales was hatched in Toccoa, Georgia.

Justin Kobylka hatched what he calls the "Emoji Ball Python" at his reptile store in Toccoa.

The name comes from the pattern on the snake, which look like emoji smiley faces.

The video of the Emoji Ball Python has gone viral since Justin shared it with the world.

The ball python is also known as the royal python. It is found on sub-Saharan Africa. It is a non-venomous constrictor.

