Media outlets welcome encrypted leaks via apps News Media outlets welcome encrypted leaks via apps Technology makes it easier than ever before to privately share information. The Washington Post, New York Times and ProPublica are among the news organizations pointing potential tipsters to encrypted apps and services to anonymously share information.

Last week, President Trump made light of the anonymous leaks that have flowed out of his administration and into the press. The leaks led to the resignation of his national security adviser Michael Flynn, prompting trump to attack the FBI for being unable them.

Jeff Larson is a reporter at ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news site, which provides detailed information on how to leak to its reporters through encrypted apps like signal or special software like secure drop.

The Washington Post suggests 6 different ways to leak, including the app Peerio. CEO Vincent Drouin says it allows users to send files through a fully encrypted cloud.

The technology may help shield the leakers' identifies. But the White House seems determined to find the sources. Last week press secretary Sean Spicer searched the phones of his staffers looking for the encrypted apps. It is unclear whether that will stem the flow of information out of Washington, Larson says.