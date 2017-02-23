Is it a wolf, or a dog? Mystery animal causes concern in Prince George's County

A mystery animal running loose in Capitol Heights, Md. Thursday morning caused concern for residents, and left many people on social media asking-- is it a dog, or a wolf?

Prince George's County police, along with animal control officers, were able to capture the animal at about 10:30 am along Valley Park Court. It was not injured.

It turns out the animal is a dog. Police say it's a German Shepard-Husky mix. Authorities were transporting the dog to animal control, where they said they would check to see if it has a microchip in their attempt to find the owner.

(1/2) We received calls about this animal today. Animal control is on scene w/it on Valley Park Ct in Cap Heights. pic.twitter.com/b3ZiTfWrc9 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 23, 2017

Photos posted on Twitter by the police department had followers debating whether the animal was a dog-- or something else.