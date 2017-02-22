Kids now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The restaurant famous for steak burgers is now trying to be famous for letting kids eat free – all day, every day.
Steak ‘n Shake says kids 12 and younger can now receive a Kids Plate for free any time of the day, any day of the week.
The “Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day” promotion is for dine-in customers only at more than 400 participating locations nationwide.
For every $9 spent, one child in the party will receive their Kids Plate for free.
Kids Plates are served with a choice of fries or applesauce. Entree options include:
•Original Steakburger
•Mini Corn Dogs
•Macaroni & Cheese
•Steakburger Minis
•Hot Dog
•Grilled Cheese
•Chicken Fingers