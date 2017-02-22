Kids now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake

- The restaurant famous for steak burgers is now trying to be famous for letting kids eat free – all day, every day.

Steak ‘n Shake says kids 12 and younger can now receive a Kids Plate for free any time of the day, any day of the week.

The “Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day” promotion is for dine-in customers only at more than 400 participating locations nationwide.

For every $9 spent, one child in the party will receive their Kids Plate for free.

Kids Plates are served with a choice of fries or applesauce. Entree options include:

•Original Steakburger

•Mini Corn Dogs

•Macaroni & Cheese

•Steakburger Minis

•Hot Dog

•Grilled Cheese

•Chicken Fingers