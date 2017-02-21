Student grades, sends back ex-girlfriend's apology letter

- A 20-year-old college student received a four-page letter from his ex-girlfriend apologizing for the way their relationship ended.

Instead of writing her back, Nick Lutz grabbed a red pen and marked her paper up.

Lutz tweeted the now-viral photos of each page of the letter with the caption,"When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back."

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

He didn't go easy on her -- calling out her "useless fillers," lack of "supporting details" and even her "lackadaisical" handwriting.

Lutz graded the letter a 61 out of 100, a D- grade.

To summarize his thoughts on the paper he wrote,

"Long intro, short conclusion. Strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up. Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof. You claim that cheating never occurred but place blame on yourself, then what for? Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated. I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted."

In a tweet to a user who inquired whether or not his ex-girlfriend submitted a revision, Lutz replied, "she is okay with her grade."

@family_julesz she is okay with her grade

— Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 18, 2017