Bull on loose captured in Queens

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A bull took police on a wild chase through Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The runaway male cow had reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse before it was spotted in the area of Archer and Sutphin Aves. at about 10:20 a.m.
Cops were finally able to corral and tranquilize the large and heavy animal in the backyard of a home on 158th Street, more than an hour later.
SkyFoxHD was over the scene at about 1 p.m. as the bull was tied up and moved onto a large cot. Rope was attached to the cot and a police vehicle dragged it out of the yard to the front of the home and onto the street.
About a dozen officers lifted the cot and loaded it into the back of a truck that drove off with the bull.
Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey has offered to take in the bull.