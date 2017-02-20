Endangered baby langur debuts at Chicago Zoo

COURTESY LINCOLN PARK ZOO
COURTESY LINCOLN PARK ZOO
By: Associated Press

Posted:Feb 20 2017 02:30PM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 02:30PM EST

CHICAGO (AP) - A bright orange endangered Francois’ langur is now on exhibit at Helen Brach Primate House at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

The sex and measurements of the infant, who was born on Monday, is yet to be determined as the newborn is clinging tight to its mother.

The infant is the seventh successful offspring for Lincoln Park Zoo’s breeding pair.

Francois’ langurs are endangered in the wild due to habitat degradation and hunting.

They’re native to the southern Guangxi province of China, northern Vietnam and west-central Laos.

Infants are born with a bright orange hue, which scientists believe encourages alloparenting, or ‘aunting behavior,’ among females in the group.

Infants’ fur turns black within the first three to six months of life.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories