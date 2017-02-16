Koalas celebrate adorable Valentine's Day

An undeniably cute video from the Symbio Zoo in Australia is beginning to go viral across the world. The video shows 2 koalas, Harry and James, taking Valentine's Day to the next level!

In true Symbio style, the team at Symbio Wildlife Park have created one of the cutest, cuddliest and Koala-ty Valentine's Day video ever, and who should be the stars? None other than two of their handsome Koalas, James and Harry.

With there favourite human, Zoo Keeper Tami, entering the Koala Sanctuary with roses in hand, the two boys soon started vying for her attention, with each taking turns to ensure they got prime cuddle position to wish her the happiest of Valentine's Day.

In the video, you can see both boys running over to Zoo Keeper Tami, as if it was a race to be her Valentine's.

Understandably, Keeper Tami was all smiles with the bundles of fluffy affection she was shown, and the boys, well, mission accomplished. Best Valentine's Day ever!

