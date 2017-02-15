Sick owl found at construction site News Sick owl found at construction site An owl is being cared for at an animal rescue, after it was reportedly poisoned. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

- There are efforts underway to nurse an owl back to health, after it was found, in distress, at a construction in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood.

It was an unbelievable moment," said Michael Keith. "I kept talking to the bird. I said, 'I'm your friend', and it never got excited. Never flustered. It was an unbelievable experience."

The owl turned out to be a Great Horned Owl, and it was spotted on the floor of the garage by construction workers.

Keith went to his truck to get gloves, and was able to safely retrieve the bird. He knew immediately the bird was sick or injured.

"I held it for a while and looked at it," said Keith. "I realized it was in a stupor. Could have been poison."

The owl may have been poisoned by poisons intended for Roof Rats that are endemic to the area.

The owl, since named "Wood", was taken to Wild At Heart Animal Rescue in Cave Creek.

"He's looking. His eyes aren't as dilated. So he has a good chance of recovery," said Bob Fox with Wild At Heart Animal Rescue.

Wood is alive, but Fox said his situation is still dicey.