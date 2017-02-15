Daytona Day Menu presented by Chef Gordon Ramsay

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Award-winning celebrity chef and FOX’s own, Gordon Ramsay, is serving as the official Daytona Day chef for the 59th running of the Daytona 500. See his menu on FoxSports.com.
