Couple who battled cancer together get married

- A couple in New Jersey are proving that we should never give up and follow our dreams. Ashley Wood and Kevin Sochanchak battled cancer together and now they plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

The couple got married on Saturday in Deptford Township, New Jersey. Wood was dressed in her beautiful wedding gown as she got to walk down the aisle to her awaiting husband to be.

Their wedding day was made possible after they won an all expense paid wedding from the owners of Adelphia Restaurant.

The couple planned to get married years ago, but their plans were derailed after Wood was diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer in 2011. Three years later, Sochanchak was diagnosed with Stage IV stomach and esophageal cancer.

Sochanchak was only given six months to live, but has outlived doctors expectations. After years of cancer therapies the two finally lived out their dream of getting married.