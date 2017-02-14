Zoo Atlanta names baby cockroach ‘Tom Brady'

- Zoo Atlanta has a sense of humor when it comes to Super Bowl LI. They say they had made a bet with the Providence Zoo, Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village, that the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team's star quarterback.

But instead of picking an adorable baby animal like a penguin or a bear, Zoo Atlanta named a Madagascar hissing cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

“Our littlest baby of them all- I would like to introduce Tom Brady”