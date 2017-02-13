United Airlines pilot removed from plane after rant News United Airlines pilot removed from plane after rant A United pilot -- caused a bit of chaos just before takeoff in Austin, Texas.The pilot -- in civilian clothes, was talking to the passengers just before the plane was supposed to fly to San Francisco.

The odd rant was caught on cell phone and posted to YouTube.

She complained about her divorce and talked about the recent election.

She was eventually taken off the flight -- which was then delayed for two hours.

Later -- this statement from United Airlines: “We hold our employees to the highest standards and have replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight.”

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience -- and we will discuss the incident with the pilot.”

