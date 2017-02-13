Toddler survives 2nd second organ transplant Fox Content Hub Toddler survives 2nd second organ transplant Miles Wagner, 2, got a new kidney thanks to his mother's emotional plea on Facebook and a selfless donor.

Miles is a survivor. He already made it through a successful liver transplant last year. But at 8 weeks old, he was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease that affects one person in a million.

“A lot of gratitude to the donors that have given our little boy a new chance,” said Ashley Wagner, Miles’ mother.

2-year-old gets new kidney thanks to emotional Facebook plea https://t.co/mKvI4vhrXn @FOX32Scott has the story! pic.twitter.com/MuG7ObwF2B — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) February 8, 2017

The kidney, and Miles’ future along with it, came from Liz Wolodkiewicz, his father’s high school classmate, after she saw the Facebook post from Miles’ mother asking for help.

The transplant couldn’t have come soon enough, as Miles’ father, Ryan, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer when Ashley was pregnant.

“The amount of time I have because of cancer is definitely reduced. My main goal is that I wanted to see him healthy,” said Ryan Wagner.

Doctors say there is little hope Ryan will live longer than five years, but it’s more time. Time to hear the joy of Miles free from pain.

Although the story is bittersweet, Ryan gets what every parent wants before they die. Knowing their child is going to be ok. Watch the video to see how Miles is doing now.