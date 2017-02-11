USF students offered special deal on Disney College Days

- Students at the University of South Florida won't be denied the joys of Walt Disney World just because they're on a tight budget.

The theme park is selling discounted ticket packages to students as part of Disney College Days.

Using a valid USF ID number, students can buy up to 6 tickets each. Options range from the 1-Day College Days Starter Package, which grants admission to Disney's Magic Kingdom, to the 5-Days College Days Premium Package, which grants admission to multiple parks - including water parks, miniature golf, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

For more information on the Disney College Days USF ticketing options, visit https://www.studentguest.com/college/?school=usf.

Non-USF students should not despair. There's always Disney's Florida Resident ticket program, which usually has a variety of ticket options for the locals. Visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/florida-residents/ for Florida Resident ticket options.