VIDEO: Protesters block Betsy DeVos from entering DC school, SUV

Protesters got in front of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos SUV after blocking her from entering Jefferson Academy in SW, D.C.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 10 2017 12:08PM EST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 03:02PM EST

WASHINGTON - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was physically shoved Friday morning by protesters when trying to enter Jefferson Academy in SW, D.C.

Security officers with DeVos tried to walk her up the steps leading into the school, but the protesters were blocking her from entering.

RELATED: DC parents, teachers plan to hold "vigil" during DeVos visit

Fox 5’s reporter Bob Barnard then said that officials decided to turn around and get DeVos back into the car, away from the protesters.

Protesters then got in front of her SUV and attempted to block the car from driving away.

RELATED: DeVos' first assignment: Mend fences with education foes 

About 50 other protesters had gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting "We fight back!"

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about DeVos shortly after the incident occurred:

DeVos was confirmed for the Education Secretary position by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories