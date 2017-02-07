NC mom says daycare worker breastfed her son, made him sick

- A North Carolina mom is furious after she says a coworker breast fed her child without her permission at the daycare where they both work.

"As a mom, you've taken something from me, because I wasn't able to defend my child," Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD. "I wasn't there."

The entire incident was reportedly caught on the daycare surveillance cameras.

Oxendine says the daycare worker asked if she could breastfeed the child. Oxendine says she told the woman "no."

"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said 'no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that.'"

Shortly after she left the room, video shows the daycare employee pick up Oxendine's baby and breastfeed him for several seconds, according to Oxendine.

The director of the daycare told WTVD that the worker is no longer an employee. Oxendine wants criminal charges filed against the worker.

"To me, a criminal act was committed against him," she told WTVD. "Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he's lactose intolerant. So you've put something in his body that his body can't digest."