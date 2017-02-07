- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Bryce Bryan, out of Fort Lauderdale.

Bryce Bryan may be with a 21-year-old female, Nikitrius Davis.

Bryce Bryan is a 2-year-old black male. He is 2' 7" tall and weighs 30 pounds. Bryce has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen near the 1500 block of NW 3rd Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Bryce Bryan may be with Nikitrius Davis, a 21-year-old black female. Davis is 5' 11" tall and weighs 130 pounds. They might be in a 2013 black Hyundai Elantra with Florida license plate number ELXS29.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryce Bryan or Nikitrius Davis is asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5465 or call 911.