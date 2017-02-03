UCF student studies beer at Winter Springs Brewery and it's not what you're thinking News UCF student studies beer at Winter Springs Brewery and it's not what you're thinking Like it or not, beer is a really big deal for an awful lot of college students. So when we heard about University of Central Florida students studying beer, well, we just had to know more.

FOX 35's Tom Johnson opens the tap on UCF's beer research at Red Cypress Brewery, conducted by a graduate student studying applied industrial microbiology.

Matt Kettering is taking a close look at the fermentation process. "How does one bacteria interact with another bacteria? How does yeast interact with bacteria?" he explains.

The research will not only help make a better beer, but some of the microbes Kettering is studying are similar to those found in the human body. He hopes as he better understand the beer, he will better understand the body.

"By being able to manipulate that community, we can manipulate our own health... hopefully for the better," he says.