Baby bald eagles born in northeast Florida named Peace and Hope

- The two baby eagles born to Romeo and Juliet in northeast Florida on the Northeast Florida Live Eagle Cam have been given names after a fan vote.

The American Eagle Foundation announced the winning names as Peace and Hope. The winning combo received 1,178 votes, 31% of the total vote. In second place were the names Leah and Luke with 23%, followed by Hope and Destiny, Hero and Luna, and America and Patriot.

The two eaglets, formerly known by the code names NE16 and NE17 hatched back in mid-December. NE16 hatched on December 18th and NE17 hatched on the 20th.

The beautiful birds are currently in the nest and growing rapidly by the day. Eaglets are expected to remain in the nest 10 to 12 weeks after hatching. Given the timeline, the pair could leave the nest sometime this month by taking flight for the first time.

For those interested in updates about the duo you can visit the American Eagle Foundation LIVE Nest Cams Facebook page. Of course you can watch action of the majestic birds' development via Northeast Florida Live Eagle Cam.