McDonald's introduces 'McDelivery' service in Tampa Bay area

- Finally, the ultimate American dream has been realized: McDonald's delivery is real. And, it's in the Tampa Bay area.

Residents in areas of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties can now have their Big Macs and Happy Meals delivered right to their door, thanks to McDonald's new "McDelivery" service.

The company announced that it will be partnering with UberEATS to test delivery from more than 200 McDonald's restaurants throughout Miami, Orlando, and the Tampa Bay area.

“People in Florida search for McDonald's in the UberEATS app almost daily," said Peter Hsu, UberEATS Florida General Manager. "So we're excited to expand our reach and deliver what they've been craving."

Customers simply place their McDonald’s orders via the UberEATS mobile app or at UberEATS.com using the same account they use to take Uber rides. Then, they can track the order as the delivery is in transit.

But, not everything on the menu is available for delivery. McDonald's says the soft-serve ice cream cones won't be available via the McDelivery service. Everything else you might crave from the classic burger joint, however, is available with just a few clicks.

Dreams do come true.

Want to know if a McDonald's near you delivers? See below for the full list of participating restaurants in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

