McDonald's introduces 'McDelivery' service in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Finally, the ultimate American dream has been realized: McDonald's delivery is real. And, it's in the Tampa Bay area.
Residents in areas of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties can now have their Big Macs and Happy Meals delivered right to their door, thanks to McDonald's new "McDelivery" service.
The company announced that it will be partnering with UberEATS to test delivery from more than 200 McDonald's restaurants throughout Miami, Orlando, and the Tampa Bay area.
“People in Florida search for McDonald's in the UberEATS app almost daily," said Peter Hsu, UberEATS Florida General Manager. "So we're excited to expand our reach and deliver what they've been craving."
Customers simply place their McDonald’s orders via the UberEATS mobile app or at UberEATS.com using the same account they use to take Uber rides. Then, they can track the order as the delivery is in transit.
But, not everything on the menu is available for delivery. McDonald's says the soft-serve ice cream cones won't be available via the McDelivery service. Everything else you might crave from the classic burger joint, however, is available with just a few clicks.
Dreams do come true.
Want to know if a McDonald's near you delivers? See below for the full list of participating restaurants in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
HILLSBOROUGH PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS
-
12205 W. Linebaugh Avenue
Tampa, FL 33626
-
5101 Pointe of Tampa Way
Tampa, FL 33647
-
106 Crystal Grove Blvd.
Lutz, FL 33549
-
2101 E. 13th Avenue
Tampa, FL 33605
PINELLAS PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS
-
7901 Ulmerton Road
Largo, FL 33771
-
2618 Bayshore Blvd.
Dunedin, FL 34698
-
1645 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
-
13875 Walsingham Rd.
Largo, FL 33774
-
12976 Seminole Blvd.
Largo, FL 33778
-
10191 66th St. North
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
-
1500 Belcher Rd.
Clearwater, FL 33764
-
1860 Gulf To Bay Blvd.
Clearwater, FL 33765
-
539 S. Missouri Ave.
Clearwater, FL 33756
-
2454 McMullen Booth Rd.
Clearwater, 33759
-
1934 N. Hercules Ave.
Clearwater, FL 33763
-
29978 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33761
-
2871 Gulf To Bay Blvd.
Clearwater, FL 33759
-
9600 4th St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
-
925 62nd Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
-
2300 E. Bay Dr.
Largo, FL 33771
-
5464 66th St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
-
7480 Starkey Rd.
Seminole, FL 33777
-
1250 W. Bay Dr.
Largo, FL 33770
-
2675 Roosevelt Blvd.
Largo, FL 33760
-
5170 Park Blvd. N.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
-
300 38th Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
-
4595 34th St. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
-
4145 49th St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
-
1020 34th St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33713