Police search for teen accused of stabbing girl during group fight

- A large group of teens fighting on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue spill into a Strawberry Mansion Chinese takeout and they mean business. Surveillance video shows the group forcing one of three victims into the corner punching and kicking her. You can even see one of the suspects stand on a bench and begin stomping the victim.

"That's a shame. That's a shame," said one man looking at the video.

Philadelphia Police say it happened late Tuesday afternoon at “Ridge Kitchen Chinese and American Food”. They want you to pay close attention to the girl highlighted wearing a pink head wrap and carrying a blue purse on her arm. Police say she stabbed a 17-year old girl in the midst of the brawl. The girl accused of doing the stabbing is believed to be 15 or 16 years old and pregnant.

"She's bringing a baby into the world and not even that, she could have lost that baby," said Frankie Seybold who got emotional watching the surveillance video.

Police say the attackers eventually took off running. The victim was stabbed in the forearm. She was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police are still looking for her attacker.

"They should lock up their parents or their grandparents and then they'll see the affect that it'll have. Don’t lock up the kids. Lock up the parents," said Seybold.

If you recognize her or know where she is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.