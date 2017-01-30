Protest held outside Supreme Court against Trump's travel ban

Protesters along with House and Senate Democrats have gathered outside of the Supreme Court Monday evening calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his executive order to temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke in front of the Supreme Court and led the crowd of protesters in a rendition of “This Land is Your Land.”

"What the president did undermines our values and is not in support of the oath of office that we take -- to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," said Pelosi.