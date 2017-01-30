Stolen charity Star Wars costume replaced

- It was a happy ending for a local woman whose charity Star Wars costume was stolen in Virginia Highlands.

Last month, two members of the Atlanta chapter of 501st Legion, an organization that builds movie-accurate Star Wars costumes for charity purposes, had their costumes stolen while they ate dinner inside an Atlanta restaurant.

According to their Facebook page, some 501st Legion members surprised one of the theft victims with a replacement Legacy Stormtrooper costume, similar to the one she had lost.

A Darth Vader costume and two replica blasters were also stolen, but the organization says they’re working on “another uplifting update.”

“The 501st would like to thank everyone for their support and wellwishes. We promise to have another uplifting update on the second stolen costume soon!,” read a post on their Facebook page.

Bobby Shively, who heads up the Atlanta chapter, said the costumes are hand-made and worth thousands of dollars.

RELATED: Local man robbed of charity Star Wars costumes