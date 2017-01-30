Dog stolen from owner in California found in Minnesota

- A stolen dog from California has been found in Minnesota almost two years after the pooch was stolen from the owner.

"Mama", a pit bull mix, was stolen from her owner in Oakland, California, a year and a half ago. The dog ended up as a stray in Animal Control.

Fortunately Mama has a microchip so the shelter was able to contact her owner in California. And thanks to a group of volunteers, Mama is heading home.

A local nonprofit called "A Rotta Love Plus" volunteered to escort Mama from Minnesota to California so that the dog can be reunited with her owner. The group is asking for donations to cover gas, meals and lodging for their transport volunteers. For those interested in donating, please click here.

Animal shelter workers say microchips are a great idea for your pet. “Get your pets chipped, and when they get lost it might take a day, a week, a month, maybe 18 months, and you have a good chance of your dog getting back home,” Michelle Klatt, director of A Rotta Love Plus, said.