Brookfield Zoo welcomes giant anteater pup

- The Brookfield Zoo celebrated the arrival of its newest member: a giant anteater pup born November 15.

The female pup was born to mom Talum and can be visited in the Zoo's Tropic World exhibit on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

She is the second giant anteater pup born at the Brookfield Zoo. Her sister, Tapas, was born in May 2015 but was moved to the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Giant anteaters are currently considered a vulnerable species in their native habitat of Honduras, Brazil, and northern Argentina. It is estimated that only 5000 remain in the wild today.