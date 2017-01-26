CuteAnimalTweetOff: Zoos post animal pics in CUTEST Twitter battle of all time

WASHINGTON - This has to be the CUTEST Twitter battle of all time – and it involves zoos across the country!
It all started when the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. released an announcement about the birth of an adorable new baby gray seal!
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
Virginia resident, Sarah Hill, saw the announcement and tweeted a jab to the Virignia Aquarium
Your move @VAAquarium ;-) https://t.co/lhBwalpprO— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
The Virginia Aquarium checked out the cute pup and decided they wanted to get in on the fun by tweeting out this photo -- of an osprey and an otter.
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
But the National Zoo wasn't going to give up the fight there! They then shared another photo of their baby orangutan.
.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
This was countered again by the Virginia Zoo with an adorable photo of a teeny, tiny, baby turtle.
@NationalZoo Don't worry, we're still here. pic.twitter.com/0Qm9dcvMD9— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
Followed by another cute one from D.C.!
.@VAAquarium Yawn. pic.twitter.com/szDSpmWnud— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
Then -- zoos from across the country joined in posting photos of their lovable animals using the hashtag: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.
@ZooATL @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami *mic drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/go8i7gWAAF— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 25, 2017
I got here as fast as I could... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017
We'll just leave this little bit #squee right here. #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/NxdiduKq5z— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017
@NatlAquarium @TNAquarium @SarahJanetHill @MontereyAq What's cuter than a sea lion boop? #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/w8tLtiN3sc— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 25, 2017
Estrella is our #CuteAnimalTweetOff Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0FAj2f3bjG— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 25, 2017
#cuteanimaltweetoff is ON @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo! U @LionCountry? Pic: J Budell pic.twitter.com/GWjjIOsqYJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 25, 2017