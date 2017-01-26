#CuteAnimalTweetOff: Zoos post animal pics in CUTEST Twitter battle of all time

#CuteAnimalTweetOff
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

#CuteAnimalTweetOff

#CuteAnimalTweetOff
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

#CuteAnimalTweetOff

#CuteAnimalTweetOff
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

#CuteAnimalTweetOff

#CuteAnimalTweetOff
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

#CuteAnimalTweetOff

#CuteAnimalTweetOff
#CuteAnimalTweetOff
#CuteAnimalTweetOff
#CuteAnimalTweetOff
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 26 2017 08:46AM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 02:38PM EST

WASHINGTON - This has to be the CUTEST Twitter battle of all time – and it involves zoos across the country!

It all started when the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. released an announcement about the birth of an adorable new baby gray seal!

 

 

Virginia resident, Sarah Hill, saw the announcement and tweeted a jab to the Virignia Aquarium

 

 

The Virginia Aquarium checked out the cute pup and decided they wanted to get in on the fun by tweeting out this photo -- of an osprey and an otter.

 

 

But the National Zoo wasn't going to give up the fight there! They then shared another photo of their baby orangutan.

 

 

This was countered again by the Virginia Zoo with an adorable photo of a teeny, tiny, baby turtle.

 

 

Followed by another cute one from D.C.!

 

 

Then -- zoos from across the country joined in posting photos of their lovable animals using the hashtag: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories