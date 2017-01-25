Sweet neighbor: Hollywood actor lets ill neighbor, cat move in

- A 31-year-old actor formed a strong, unique bond with his 89-year-old neighbor.

Chris Salvatore first met his neighbor Norma Cook, who lived across the hall, at their apartment building in West Hollywood. The pair formed a friendship. Salvatore thinks of Cook as a grandmother figure and the feeling is mutual. He says she often refers to him as a "grandson."

Salvatore tells KTVU, "I would describe Norma as a sassy, full of life cute little old lady who loves champagne. She's definitely a lover of people and animals. Oh and she never misses an episode of General Hospital!"

Cook has been diagnosed with leukemia and her health has recently declined.

Recently Salvatore learned Cook wouldn't be allowed to come home from the hospital - unless she had around-the-clock care. She didn't have enough money for a nurse and didn't want to leave her apartment building, which she had called home for decades.

Salvatore opted to raise money on GoFundMe for caregivers. When that money began to run out Salvatore let Cook and her beloved cat move in with him.

On a GoFundMe page for Cook, Salvatore wrote, "I'm so happy I was able to give her this gift of living her last days at home. I can't imagine what it's like to go through the end of your life at a hospital without your friends or pets." He told KTVU, "Norma has forever changed my life. She has made me a better human. Kinder, gentler, more compassionate and patient. She has showed me what truly is important in life. She is living proof that love and kindness can heal all wounds, both physical and emotional."

