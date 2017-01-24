TMZ: WorldStarHipHop founder Lee 'Q' O'Denat dead at 43

- WorldStarHipHop founder Lee O'Denat -- known as "Q" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Q, the CEO of WorldStar and its face, died in his sleep Monday night.

Q founded the premiere hip-hop website in 2005 when he started posting mixtapes, which gradually progressed into a mash-up of hip-hop videos, fight clips and other outrageous camera footage.

He was 43.

