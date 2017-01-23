Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump, takes jab at POTUS

Chelsea Clinton introduces her mother, Hillary, at the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016.
Chelsea Clinton introduces her mother, Hillary, at the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 23 2017 06:44AM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 09:02AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton has a message for people attacking President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron.

The 10-year-old has been the subject of ridicule on social media throughout the campaign season and during inaugural events with some saying he seemed disinterested and others, including comedian Rosie O'Donnell, suggesting he is autistic.

And, while, her intentions seem noble, Clinton also took the opportunity to take a jab at President Trump.

Clinton posted to Facebook on Sunday the following message:

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Comments on the post mostly applaud Clinton, who is a married mother of two young children, for taking a stand in the young Trump's defense.

But others also fired back for turning the message into a political statement.

"You rock, Chelsea Clinton! Thank you for showing everyone that it's important to stand up for all children, despite who they have as their parents."

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories