Homicide suspect of slain Mesa HS teacher arrested in Northern CA

The manhunt for an Arizona man who allegedly murdered a Mesa High School teacher has been caught.

Caleb Bartels, 27, was arrested today in the town of Doyle, California by Susanville California Highway Patrol.

Initially, an off-duty officer spotted the vehicle belonging to Bartels, notifying CHP of the parked vehicle.

After locating and obtaining the Arizona license plate, Bartels was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Bartels was wanted for the murder of Mesa High School teacher, Ryne Zahner, who he shot and killed on January 15 in Tempe.

Tempe investigators are preparing to go to California to further investigate the murder of Zahner.

Bartels was booked into the Lassen County Jail in Susanville, CA.