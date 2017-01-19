Dangerous pursuit ends with PIT maneuver in Boyle Heights

- A driver in a car reported stolen led officers on a 45-minute chase that ended in Boyle Heights.



The chase began about 6:45 p.m. in El Monte and the driver led officers on freeways and streets in Baldwin Park, Rosemead , Lincoln Heights and downtown Los Angeles.



The driver managed to keep going despite several PIT maneuvers, including two that send parts flying from the car.



Another PIT maneuver finally brought the pursuit to an end about 7:30 p.m.

VIDEO:



The driver and two passengers who were in the vehicle were taken into custody.



An El Monte police dispatcher said the vehicle was reported stolen.



El Monte police initially chased the vehicle, but the pursuit was taken by the California Highway Patrol, which brought it to an end.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.



