Woman having 'bad day' drives into phone store

- Amazing video shows an SUV drive straight into a phone store in Palm Springs.



Police say Shinobia Wright, 25, was behind the wheel when she smashed through a T-mobile store.



Investigators say she even got out of the SUV and smashed display cases, threw things around and hit a worker.



Another employee was injured when the SUV hit a large case and it fell on him.



The manager at the T-mobile store says Wright was in the day before, trying to exchange her cracked iPhone and threatening to "bug out" if she didn't get a replacement.



Wright reportedly told police she was having "a bad day."



She is facing a number of charges, including battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.



The damage is estimated at $30,000.