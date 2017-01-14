Woman having 'bad day' drives into phone store

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - Amazing video shows an SUV drive straight into a phone store in Palm Springs.

Police say Shinobia Wright, 25, was behind the wheel when she smashed through a T-mobile store.

Investigators say she even got out of the SUV and smashed display cases, threw things around and hit a worker.

Another employee was injured when the SUV hit a large case and it fell on him.

The manager at the T-mobile store says Wright was in the day before, trying to exchange her cracked iPhone and threatening to "bug out" if she didn't get a replacement.

Wright reportedly told police she was having "a bad day."

She is facing a number of charges, including battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The damage is estimated at $30,000.

