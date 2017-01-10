Hostage situation at credit union on Univ. of Alabama campus

- A suspect reportedly took hostages at a credit union on the campus of the University of Alabama Tuesday, sparking a tense standoff with armed police and a SWAT team.

Hostage negotiators are on the scene at the Alabama Credit Union, not far from the university's law school in Tuscaloosa, the FBI told Fox 6. It was not clear exactly how many hostages were inside the building.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert warning people to stay away.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area. (2 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

