Hostage situation at credit union on Univ. of Alabama campus

By: FOX News

Posted:Jan 10 2017 10:54AM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 11:13AM EST

(FOX NEWS) - A suspect reportedly took hostages at a credit union on the campus of the University of Alabama Tuesday, sparking a tense standoff with armed police and a SWAT team.

Hostage negotiators are on the scene at the Alabama Credit Union, not far from the university's law school in Tuscaloosa, the FBI told Fox 6. It was not clear exactly how many hostages were inside the building.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert warning people to stay away.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX News for updates.

 

