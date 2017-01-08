85-year-old man saves two women from burning car News 85 year old man saves two women from burning car An 85-year-old man is credited with saving the lives of two women from a fiery crash. The man, who uses a cane to get around, saw the out-of-control car flip over in his front yard. That’s when he decided to ignore the flames and rush to help.

The 22-year-old driver and her passenger were driving around a curve on FM 2738 in Burleson in Johnson County when she lost control and flipped over into Lindell Marbut’s driveway

“Car landed right here, and it burned up right here,” he said.

While his caretaker ran next door to call 911 and get help, Marbut tried to get the 22 year old driver and her female passenger out of the burning car.

“When I got back over here this way, he was beating on the front windshield with a cane,” said Sondra Young, Marbut’s caretaker.

“I got my walking stick, and pulled it out and seen this woman's hand sticking out and I got her and pulled her out,” said Marbut.

“Amazing, 85 years old and he drug her into the garage. I couldn't believe it. He can barely walk as it is. He has to use a cane to walk,” said Young.

Marbut and Young helped pull the passenger out together and dragged her into the garage too.

By the time firefighters arrived, both women were safely out of the burning car.

Even first responders were stunned.

“For him to do that on his own was absolutely amazing,” said Alicia Wingfield with the Johnson County Fire Department.

“If it wasn't for the gentleman to pull them out, it wouldn't have been a good turnout,” said Keith Flemming with the Johnson County Fire Department.

Department of Public Safety officials say speed was a factor in the crash and both women have serious internal injuries, but are expected to survive.

Marbut says he doesn’t feel like a hero.

“I just feel like an old man trying to save somebody's life. I'd do it again if I had to,” he said.