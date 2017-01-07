WATCH: Car skids out of control on live TV

Posted:Jan 07 2017 10:36AM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 05:16PM EST

ATLANTA - A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter’s weather report Saturday morning turned into a terrifying account all caught on camera.

Nathalie Fultz was live on-air reporting about icy weather conditions near Interstate 85 in downtown Atlanta, a car nearly spun out right behind her.

Fultz was on the sidewalk in the middle of her report when a car comes speeding off of an exit and nearly spun out of control on the 17th Street Bridge. 

Watch how this frightening incident unfolded above. 

