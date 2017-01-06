Baby elephant recovering thanks to hydrotherapy

- A baby elephant now heads to the pool to rehab an injury to her foot. Baby Fah Jam's front left leg was caught in a trap back in November.

She's been at the Nong Nooch Tropical Harden in Pattaya outside of Bangkok in Thailand. At the facility other elephants are able to nurse her and help her survive.

The wound and her health has significantly improved, but she refused to put any weight on her injured leg. So veterinarians took her to the pool for hydrotherapy.

"Right now her health, I think we are quite safe to say that is almost hundred percent," said Kampon Tansacha. "And now its only the leg problem, and we must solve that. We cannot just let her go and then walk on three legs in the end, she cannot walk."

Doctors say Fah Jam is showing signs of improvement and is enjoying swimming now. They hope this time in the pool will make sure she doesn't have to rely on a prosthetic leg. Vets estimated Fah Jam could continue doing hydrotherapy for at least the next couple of months.