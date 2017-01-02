Rare Rothschild giraffe born at British zoo

The rare birth of a Rothschild giraffe calf has caused zookeepers to celebrate at Chester Zoo.

The newborn fell more than six feet when born on Monday, in an ordeal faced by members of the giraffe family who give birth standing up.

Despite the heavy landing, the calf was apparently up on its feet within minutes.

The new arrival, who already stands at six feet (1.8 metres) tall, is a result of a wider programme to boost breeding among endangered species at the zoo.

Poaching and loss of habitat have driven the Rothschild giraffe to the brink of extinction, according to Chester zoo, with only 1,600 animals left in the wild.